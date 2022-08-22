Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers locked in tuition rates and fees for Texans

"There's over 101 schools in Texas that could be used with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund," said Program Specialist Melissa Arce.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is a program is through the Texas Comptroller Office and its a great way to plan for your kids future to make sure when its time for them to go to college they'll be ready.

"It allows families in the state of Texas to prepay student tuition and requirement fees at todays prices and the benefit of it is they get to lock in those tuition rates and schoolwide require fees at Texas public colleges and universities for the child to use in the future, so basically paying to day for college tuition and schoolwide require fees," said Maricela Arce, the Program Specialist for the Texas Tuition Promise Fund.

By law, all two or four year public universities are required to take the college fund credits, and Texas has plenty of schools to use them at.

"There's over 101 schools in Texas that could be used with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund" Arce said. "It goes from community colleges to two year, some career schools and of course all year public universities, like UT, Texas Tech, A&M."

Even if your child chooses not to go to an in state school, the credits can transfer.

"This program is best or designed for Texas public universities, if the child decided to go to a private or out of state school they can still utilize this fun except its going to be the transfer value instead of locking in that tuition basically they'll pay the difference at that time," Arce said. "You cans start as soon as the baby has a social security number, so the sooner you start the more opportunities for you to plan ahead better and save more, but anyone can open an account for any child at any age."