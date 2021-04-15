Texas Tech University partners with Premier Oilfield Group to promote oil and gas innovation

The partnership includes an endowment from Premier Oilfield Group that will provide three partial scholarships.

MIDLAND, Texas — Celebration is in order as a first of its kind public and private partnership is gassing up between Premier Oilfield Group and Texas Tech University.

It's something both parties agree will be beneficial.

The two are combining core repository samples, totaling over 500,000. This gives Texas Tech students and professors hands-on access to research, which Premier will use to make industrywide innovations.

"We, through data stack, were able to make access to the samples, were able to create one access point for these samples, for people to be able to search and see what core and cuttings are available," Randal Wichuk, Premier Oilfield Group CEO said.

The partnership connects students and faculty to industry experts and equipment.

"They have, at a nearby location, equipment and expertise that will make the use of these samples really more meaningful to our students and faculty while also creating a connection to the oil and gas industry, the Permian Basin," Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University president said.

Texas Tech says they've been wanting to become even more connected to oil and gas.

"There is a very significant resource in our backyard with the Permian Basin, and this helps us stay a part of that," Schovanec said.

Not only does it impact academics and the energy industry, but also you and me.

"It's about providing energy, and so that has a very direct bearing on our daily lives," Schovanec said.