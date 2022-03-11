Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center looks to retain graduate medical students

Keeping graduate medical students will hopefully combat the growing lack of medical professionals in the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is looking to retain as many graduate medical students as they can.

By keeping them in the Permian Basin, the hope is to combat the growing lack of medical professionals in the area.

Dr. John Garcia, the assistant dean of medical education, emphasized this specific need as not just a local issue, but a country-wide one.

"You know, there’s a huge need for physicians and an even larger need here in the Permian Basin," Garcia said. "So it’s going to be extremely important for us to continue to expand our presence in the Permian Basin.”

The university is offering a financial incentive to graduate students who stay local. A grant of more than $3 million will help provide students the money.

However, they will be more enticed to stay if they feel like they are part of the community, which Garcia noted is a strong focal point with the school.