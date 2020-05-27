TEXAS, USA — Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced camping reservations for overnight summer stays are now available.

Starting May 27, certain parks will have reservations open for arrival dates between June 1 and September 7.

This reopening will be gradual and limited to varying degrees at certain parks to help align with safe practices.

All guests, including those who hold an annual pass, will need to pre-purchase overnight reservations and day passes through the Texas State Parks Reservation System. You can call 512-389-8900 or visit the website.

Overnight reservations and other aspects of park operations are subject to change and could be impacted by public health recommendations, staffing levels and other varying factors.

“Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks, said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

"Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special," Smith said.

For more information on Texas State Parks or to make reservations, you can visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

