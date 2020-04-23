MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Roadhouse and Frost Bank have partnered with the Midland Senior Center to provide lunches for vulnerable community members.

The meals have been provided by drive through service once per week for the past three weeks, providing local senior citizens with a safe way to add some variety to their diets as well as ensuring that none go without food.

"We take care of each other. It's important to get involved because nobody has all the answers and we're always better together," said Lori Wesley, community development officer at Frost Bank.

Wesley also stated that they would continue to make the deliveries until "we can all be together."

