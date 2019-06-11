MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking to get rid of electronics in a responsible manner, Texas Recycles Day is the perfect opportunity.

The day is part of a national campaign to educate people on the benefits of waste reduction and recycling.

Texas/America Recycles Day is usually recognized as November 15, but Keep Midland Beautiful is hosting this year's event on November 9.

You can bring your items to the Midland College Chaparral Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is a limit of six electronic items per vehicle, and you will also be able to shred up to three standard filing boxes worth of documents for free.

Gently used household items will be accepted on-site by the Salvation Army.

Vehicle batteries will not be accepted at Midland College but can be taken to Mid-Tex Battery. No paint or regular batteries will be accepted.

Other prohibited items include glass, styrofoam, books, pallets and blueprints.

For a full list of accepted items you can visit the Keep Midland Beautiful website or see below.

Texas Recycles Day Causes event by Keep Midland Beautiful on Saturday, November 9 2019 with 227 people interested and 44 people going.

RELATED: Keep Midland Beautiful paying non-profit groups cash for trash

RELATED: Keep Midland Beautiful holds rededication ceremony

ACCEPTED ITEMS

TVs

Printers

Computer Towers

LCD Monitors

Laptops

Copiers

Servers

Projectors

Network Switches/Routers

UPS Battery Backups

VCR's/ DVD Players

Radios/Stereos

Networking Equipment

Telephone Systems

Cell Phones

Hard Drives

Other Electronic Media (floppy disks, tape drive, etc.)

Miscellaneous Cords/Wire

Keyboard/Mice

Tires- LIMIT 6 per vehicle- No Rims or Wheels

Aluminum, Cardboard, Paper and Plastic (#1 and #2)











