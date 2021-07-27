Texas Rangers uncover new information on cold case

The remains were initially thought to belong to a white women, recent evidence suggests the victim is actually a black woman.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers have uncovered new information on a cold case from 2013.

Human remains were found in an oilfield on August 1, 2013 around 10 miles south of I-20 near FM 1213.

While the remains were initially thought to belong to a white women, recent evidence suggests the victim is actually a black woman.

Investigators believe she was 14 to 21 years old at the time of her death and stood anywhere from 4'11" to 5'7".

The Texas Rangers also believe she was killed.