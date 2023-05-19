Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Midland

Midland police said the suspect who was shot and killed charged at them with a knife.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Midland on Monday.

According to the Midland Police Department, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a call to find a person involved in a stabbing in the 800 block of W Interstate 20.

As officers were trying to detain the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Andrew A. Rodriguez, Rodriguez charged an officer with a knife.

The officer shot at Rodriguez, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.