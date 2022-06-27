Texas Rangers investigating homicide after identifying remains of missing person

The remains, found in 2013, have been identified as Sylvia Smith, who went missing in 2000.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are conducting a homicide investigation after remains were positively identified as a missing 16-year-old, according to Midland Crime Stoppers.

The remains of Sylvia Smith were found in 2013 in Midland County, about 10 miles south of I-20.

Smith went missing on Valentine's Day in 2000. She was a Lee high School student and Golden Corral employee.

When she disappeared, her mother reported her as a missing/runaway to the Midland Police Department.

Rangers were able to find Smith’s family members through DNA analysis, genetic genealogy and interviews.

Evidence also revealed that she was killed.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.694tips.com or call 432-694-TIPS.