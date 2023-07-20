Texas Rangers investigates officer-involved shooting in Midland

An officer fired his weapon after a stolen vehicle with a juvenile operating it refused to stop and continued towards him. No injuries were reported.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 20 at 2:15 a.m. in Midland

Midland Police Department Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started at the intersection of W. Wadley Ave. and N Loop 250 West. Officers were in the middle of a traffic stop for suspected street racing.

The driver one of the vehicles decided to continue going westbound on Hwy 191 at a high speed, which led to a supporting officer getting involved to help put spike strips in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and headed towards the officer who decided to fire his weapon in the direction of the vehicle.

The pursuit ended at the 5000 block of Andrews Highway and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle ended up being a juvenile and he was taken into custody. He would be transported later to the Barbara Culver Juvenile Center for Evading and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

There was another vehicle in the incident that people are still continuing to look for and determine who the driver was. Texas Rangers were called to conduct an investigation since the situation involved shots fired by a police officer.