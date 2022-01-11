Texas Powerball now sits at $1.2B jackpot

Another drawing will be held Wednesday to determine if there is a grand prize winner.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Powerball Lottery is now up to $1.2 billion after no winner emerged on Halloween.

On Monday, Texans spent $17 million trying to win the grand prize. The week before, they spent nearly $26 million in an effort to win the lottery.

The odds of winning the grand prize remain small, but Steve Helms of Texas Lottery says there are better chances of winning smaller yet more substantial prizes.

"The overall odds of winning a Powerball grand prize are 1 in 202.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 24.9,” Helm said. "So just to go on and explain, there are other prizes in the Powerball game that are up for grabs every drawing that are four dollars to two million dollars.”

The estimated cash value totals nearly $600 million, which can be received in either one lump sum or in 30 annual payments.

To play, you can simply buy a ticket from a gas station or grocery store and try to match five numbers from one through 69 and an additional red ball with numbers one through 29.

About 35% of the proceeds from lottery ticket sales will also go to good causes according to the Powerball website.