Texas power grid legislation coming down to the wire this weekend

The 87th legislative session ends May 31, 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — The cold that left a bitter taste in the mouth of every Texan – we won't soon forget winter storm Uri.

Though, it seems as if it could be forgotten by this legislative session.

A swift and thorough investigation in February and March and a promise to pass meaningful legislation that would reform how the state's power grid is run.

"This is something that gripped the entire state, so in the immediate aftermath of winter storm Uri, the legislature acted quickly to make sure that we're in a position in Texas where this doesn't happen again," State Representative Brooks Landgraf said.

Three days to go and no reform.

Representative Landgraf has an idea of what they want legislation to look like.

If passed, the bills would create a public alert system to better communicate widespread outages and overhaul who and how the grid is operated.

"We want to make sure that we are reforming the PUC and the ERCOT boards because clearly there was some bad governance when it came to how decisions were being made," Landgraf said. "Secondly, we need to make sure that our power infrastructure, whether it's at our generation plants, whether it's in our transmission lines, that we need to make sure that those systems are weatherized better to account for extreme weather. Whether it's extreme cold like we saw in February, or extreme heat like we're always prone to see during hot Texas summers. Of the bills that we're poised to pass here during this legislative session, nothing would actually change us to become part of the larger, national grid."