LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Medical Board has closed its investigation into the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office.

The board had been looking into accusations that Dr. Evan Matshes of NAAG Pathology Labs was performing autopsies without a license. However, the board found no action necessary.

NAAG insists Matshes was only assisting the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Sam Andrews, during training procedures. Andrews does have a valid license in Texas.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Andrews made all the medical decisions concerning both the procedures and conclusions about the cause of death, as well as signing the death certificate.

Dr. Matshes assisted Andrews by teaching the county autopsy technicians about proper forensic photography techniques as well as how to assist a forensic pathologist in a safe and effective manner.

“We appreciate the court and the Texas Medical Board in helping to clear our names of some of the most outrageous allegations made against us and hope the next Lubbock County Medical examiner will not face these same overwhelming challenges," said Dr. Andrews.

This decision was announced the day after a lawsuit against Andrews and Matshes was thrown out. A former employee alleged the doctors had gotten her fired from her investigators job at the Medical Examiner's Office after she reported suspicious activity, prompting the investigation.

“I am proud of the work we have done in Lubbock County and look forward to continue to service the criminal justice community in the future,” said Dr. Matshes. “This should never be a political issue.”