What you need to know before the May 7 Election

The Constitutional Amendment Special Election and Ector County ISD Bond Election will be on May 7th.

TEXAS, USA — Election Day is May 7 and there's a lot of important of information to know before the big day.

In Midland, voters will decide on two Constitutional Amendments.

"This is a Special Constitutional Amendments. There's two of them, the legislation didn't get them on the November ballot so we had to have a special election," said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.

This means that you will be voting for or against the proposed items on the ballot, and if you're heading to the polls you have options.

"We have five locations by law because of our population, we have our main and then we have one in each Commissioners Precinct," said Graves.

With only two Amendments on this ballot, voters have it easy this time around.

"It should be pretty quick, we're not expecting long lines, but we're expecting a good turn out because I think every election is important and you need to use your voice," Graves said.

If you're choosing to mail-in your ballot, remember to follow all instructions to make your vote count.

"Please make sure you put your personal ID inside the carrier flap so we can make it count and don't have to send it back to you. If you do just read everything carefully and fill it out," said Graves.

Over in Ector County, there will be a special $398,000,000 bond election where voters can choose vote on two propositions.

Proposition A focuses on funding to build a Career and Technical Center that will be new district-wide and will cost $215,000,000. Proposition B would build a third 6-A High School in Ector County that will cost $183,000,000.

These aren't the only thing voters will voters will decide in May. There is also an upcoming run-off Election on May 24th.

For Midland County Commissioners Precinct 4, Dianne Anderson will be running against Incumbent Randy Prude. For Railroad Commissioner, Incumbent Wayne Christian will be running against Sarah Stogner.

For the Republican Party, Incumbent Ken Paxton will be running against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and for the Democrat Party, Rochelle Garza will run against Joe Jaworski for Attorney General.