Texas Lieutenant Governor stops in Midland, talks property taxes

Dan Patrick was in Midland to speak about how the Senate's tax bill would reduce property taxes for homeowners.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped by Midland Wednesday to discuss bringing property taxes down for Texas citizens.

"There's a battle right now between the Senate and the House," Patrick said. "Our bill would save the average homeowner, $1,200 to $1,450 or more every year for the rest of their life, guaranteed in the constitution."

Patrick believes the House bill will not guarantee that money to be saved.

"Their bill would give the average homeowner $740 a year, and it's not guaranteed," Patrick said.

Patrick said the House bill is geared more toward businesses, while the Senate bill is geared more directly to homeowners.

"The House Bill, their plan of 100% compression, which means reducing the school tax rate, yields about a $740 tax savings per year," Patrick said. "Our bill, which takes 70% of the $17.6 million to businesses and homeowners, we take the other 30% only for homeowners, and that raises that tax cut $1,200 to $1,450."