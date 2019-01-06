After September 1, plumbers you hire won't legally have to be licensed or trained by the state of Texas anymore.

It's a decision that doesn't sit well with the majority of plumbers or the community.

“There is some concern there, it is three months away and I think the governor is going to have to call a special session and get this addressed,” said Ron Ainsworth, CEO of Midland plumbing company Bosworth.

But Ainsworth, a plumber himself, is more on the neutral side of the situation.

"I don’t think there’s any reason for anyone to panic at this point," said Ainsworth.



But some disagree, as licensed plumbers say without training any handyman could claim to do the job that puts people's lives on the line.

“If the piping connections are installed improperly it could cause explosion, fire, injury, death-it is very serious,” said Ainsworth.

A danger plumbers say no one needs to be put in.

Ainsworth mentioned all the prior training and education previous plumbers were required to have in order to have a license.

“It’s gotten a lot more stringent in the past ten years since I got my license. It takes a number of hours and there are three or four steps to get a license under a master plumber," said Ainsworth.

If legislature decides to not follow through with a special session, regulation of the plumbing industry will fall to the the city and local municipalities.