Texas House Bill could sting beekeepers

State lawmakers are moving forward with HB 590, which could land Texas honey producers in jail for mislabeling their products.

TEXAS, USA — Michael Nickell is Sibley Nature Center's beekeeper, something he's been doing as a hobby like many other beekeepers in our community.

"The ones that I know are mostly hobbyists, they don’t have the big interest in producing honey on a commercial scale or at least the ones that I know," said Nickell.

However, for beekeepers who are producing, mislabeling Texas honey in the state could be impacted by House Bill 590 which states, "a person may not label, sell, a product identified on its label as 'Texas Honey' unless the product consists 'exclusively' of honey produced from apiaries in Texas."

Someone found mislabeling this honey would face class B misdemeanor charges.

However, due to factors like weather, it's harder to produce honey sometimes for beekeepers in Texas, which results in some creating blends from other states.

"Whenever a person is doing it for livelihood there’s a lot of things they have to take into consideration and a lot of worries that I don’t have to deal with and they’ve got such a small margin of error. Something can wipe out their bee colony just in next to no time," said Nickell.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a honey report of March 2020 showed 157,000 honey producing colonies in Texas with $8.9 million pounds of Texas Honey contributing to the $17 million of the U.S.

The bill was proposed by State Representative Ernest Bailes, who represents House District 18