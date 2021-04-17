Texas Health and Human Services holds webinar on human trafficking

This free webinar will be hosted on April 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Health and Human Services will be holding a webinar on human trafficking in observance of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The webinar, which will be held on April 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will feature a screening of the documentary "Be Relentless."

There will also be an interactive panel with experts from across the state of Texas.

If you are interested in joining this free public webinar, you can register by clicking or tapping here.

After registering you should receive a email with information on how to join the webinar