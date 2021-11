Texans who want to learn more about the law and how it works can attend this discussion.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Wallace Dunn, president of the Texas Handgun Association, will be holding a special discussion on the constitutional carry law.

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" discussion will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ector County Commissioners Court building.

