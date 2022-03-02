Tips for finding an energy provider that fits you

Having different options means you can get more competitive prices when it comes to the cost of powering your home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Staying warm is essential in the winter months, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank. The Public Utility Commission of Texas has a website that allows anyone to find and compare the best prices.

Texas is a state with deregulated electricity, meaning you have a lot of options when it comes to choosing your provider for power.

Powertochoose.org is a free website where you can compare electricity providers, their costs and plans.

"We want to serve Texas consumers by giving them a one-stop shopping place to find the best electricity plan that meets the needs of themselves and their families," said Rich Parsons of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

On the site all you do is put in your zip code, and at your fingertips you have hundreds of companies and plans to compare, along with pricing info and where to sign up.

Having these different options means you can get more competitive prices when it comes to the cost of powering your home.

"It’s a resource for consumers to shop for competitive power plans," said Parsons. "They can compare prices and plan structures to find the best plan that suits their financial and user needs."