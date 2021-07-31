Texas DSHS holding pop-up vaccine event

The event will feature free treats, games and more.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services will be kicking off its series of pop-up events across the state in Midland.

These events are part of the department's campaign to encourage vaccinations for families, children and teens.

Only 26% of teens are vaccinated against COVID-19 and just 40% of those age 18 to 34, compared to around 75% of Texans 65 and older.

With the more infectious Delta variant becoming increasingly prominent in the US, the department hopes to provide education on the vaccine's benefits and safety to people across Texas before the start of the new school year.

DSHS will be at the Walmart on Midland Drive from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The event will feature free treats as well as fun family games.