x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

Texas DPS issues silver alert for missing Stanton man

Wright is 83 years old and is described as being 5'10", weighing 170 pounds, and having blue eyes.
Credit: Texas DPS

STANTON, Texas — Texas DPS has issued a silver alert for a missing Stanton man.

Charles "Bud" Wright was last seen in the 600 block of E. I-20 at 7:12 p.m. on March 24.

Wright is 83 years old and is described as being 5'10", weighing 170 pounds, and having blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid short sleeve shirt and blue jeans and is believe to be driving a white Nissan Rogue with a license plate number 9HR-CX.

If you see Wright, you are asked to call the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303. 

Related Articles