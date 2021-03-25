Texas DPS issues silver alert for missing Stanton man

Wright is 83 years old and is described as being 5'10", weighing 170 pounds, and having blue eyes.

STANTON, Texas — Texas DPS has issued a silver alert for a missing Stanton man.

Charles "Bud" Wright was last seen in the 600 block of E. I-20 at 7:12 p.m. on March 24.

Wright is 83 years old and is described as being 5'10", weighing 170 pounds, and having blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid short sleeve shirt and blue jeans and is believe to be driving a white Nissan Rogue with a license plate number 9HR-CX.

If you see Wright, you are asked to call the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303.