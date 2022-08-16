Texas Camel Corps visits Fort Davis Historical Site

The camel corps helps teach the history of the US Army Camel Experiment.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Texas Camel Corps is making its way to the Fort Davis Historical Site Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can learn all about how camels helped settlers here in West Texas as part of the US Army Camel Experiment.

Back in 1855, congress decided to test if camels could adapt in the west and be used to replace oxen and mules as transportation.

While the experiment was ultimately abandoned, the Texas Camel Corps still lives on and works to educate the public about the experiment with tours, reenactments and educational visits all including live camels.

