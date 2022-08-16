x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Texas Camel Corps visits Fort Davis Historical Site

The camel corps helps teach the history of the US Army Camel Experiment.
Credit: mostafa_meraji

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Texas Camel Corps is making its way to the Fort Davis Historical Site Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can learn all about how camels helped settlers here in West Texas as part of the US Army Camel Experiment.

Back in 1855, congress decided to test if camels could adapt in the west and be used to replace oxen and mules as transportation.

While the experiment was ultimately abandoned, the Texas Camel Corps still lives on and works to educate the public about the experiment with tours, reenactments and educational visits all including live camels.

For more information on the Texas Came Corps you can click or tap here.

🐫THE CAMELS ARE BACK IN TOWN!🐪 Come learn about The US Army Camel Experiment with Doug Baum and the Texas Camel Corps....

Posted by Fort Davis National Historic Site on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Buckner to build new family hope center

Before You Leave, Check This Out