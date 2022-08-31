This Texas-based grocery chain is set to announce an impactful fundraising campaign

The campaign will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and run through mid-September.

ODESSA, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street will kick-off the "Aisles of Smiles" fundraising campaign on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Market Street in Odessa.

The campaign will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, as it aims to continue its fight against neuromuscular disease.

When guests of United Supermarkets and Market Street purchase qualifying products, a portion of those proceeds will go toward the MDA. Additionally, guests will have the ability to donate to MDA through a donate-at-the-register campaign.

The MDA has been around for more than 70 years, and it continues to work to defeat the life-threatening effects of muscular dystrophy and other muscle-debilitating diseases.