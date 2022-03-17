Texas A&M Forest Service assisting fire crews in Reagan County

At last update, the Chico Lane Fire had burned at least 5,000 acres and was 0% contained.

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service and several West Texas fire departments are on scene of a fire located southeast of Big Lake.

At last update, the Chico Lane Fire had burned 5,000 acres and was 0% contained, according to the Forest Service.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m., and the Red Flag Warning issued for the area is set to expire at 8 p.m. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity values of near 15% lead to critical fire weather conditions.