Inspections are available by appointment only.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Midland County and the Texas Department of Transportation are holding a free car seat inspection event on Friday from 8-10 a.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Inspections will be done by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the AgriLife Extension at 432-498-4071.

Nearly 2 out of 3 car seats are used incorrectly, according to the hosts of the event.