Locals respond to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Two local women give their thoughts and opinions on the Supreme Court decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — On Friday, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 ruling.

For Nida Chambers, she was glad when she heard about the Supreme Court's decision this morning.

“I was pleased because as I said I don’t believe in it," Chambers said.

She also believes abortion rulings should be left up to states to decide.

"I agree that the state should make these decisions because we the people should make these decisions, not the government. With birth control, with all the options to keep you from getting pregnant then I suggest carrying it to term so that someone else can enjoy that baby," said Chambers.

However, not everyone was happy about this decision.

"This is extreme, this is very concerning," said Hannah Horick.

She is the Ector County Democratic Chair and she's disappointed.

"I think really I’m still in a little bit of shock. I wasn’t surprised by any stretch. Those of us who have been advocating for choice for a long time knew that this was probable or a guarantee, it was just really a matter of how far did the decision go," said Horick.

She said she's always advocated for abortion rights and understands those who aren't in agreement with today's decision.

"This has been an issue of real importance to me for a long time, I grew up in a household with a Planned Parenthood educator. I’ve always known about this fight but it’s been a big policy issue for me for a really long time," Horick said.

"There are so many people who believe that there are some elements of privacy and abortion access that should just be decided by a person and their doctor and if you’re someone who is concerned about what happened today you aren’t alone. There are a lot of people who are upset about this and they should be," she said.

With more steps ahead, she's still hopeful for the future.