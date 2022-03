Sheriff Gonzalez served for 30 years as a Border Patrol Agent before retiring back in 2018.

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — Terrell County Sheriff Santiago Gonzalez Jr. passed away on March 2.

Gonzalez served 30 years as a border patrol agent before retiring in 2018. He then back the Sheriff of the Terrell County Sheriff's Office in 2021.

Sheriff Gonzalez passed away after a "medical episode" occurred on the morning of March 2. He will be survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.