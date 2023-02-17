Terlingua CSD loses band and robotics building in fire

All employees who live on campus and all first responders are safe.

TERLINGUA, Texas — The Terlingua Community School District has lost its band and robotics building in a fire, it announced Friday.

According to a press release from the district, the fire happened Thursday evening.

A neighbor notified Terlingua Fire and EMS, who responded along with Brewster County deputies and the National Park Service.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to the library and elementary buildings. At this time there is no word on the cause of the fire.

However, all items belonging to the BBHS Band, the Purobots robotics team and Bradley Anthenat, who is in charge of IT/Band/Motor/Robotics, were lost in the fire.

School was canceled Friday due to the fire, but the district says it plans on resuming instruction on Feb. 21 after collaborating with local agencies to make sure it is safe for students to return.

The community has been rallying around the school to help following the loss of instruments and the robotics team's robot, "Big Girl.

Superintendent Reagan Reed says seniors on the robotics team will head to El Paso Tuesday to collaborate with robotics students there, as the Purobots were preparing to represent the school in Lubbock at the regional competition on Feb. 25.