ODESSA, Texas — A number of greens will be temporarily closed at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links course in Odessa in order to improve playing conditions

The holes that will be affect during this time are holes 2, 9, 10, 15, and 18. There will be temporary greens put in place for continued play on these areas.