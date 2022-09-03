14-year-old identified as person killed in MCSO deputy-involved shooting

"I want to know what happened, I've heard so many stories of what happened, but I really want answers from police about what happened."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland 14-year-old, Juan Herrera, has been identified as the person who was killed in the Midland County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting on March 3.

Herrera's mother, Dora Vela, feared it was her son and gave his dental records to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the case.

Authorities then called Vela on Tuesday night confirming that the body had been identified as her son.

Juan's mom described him as a very smart kid, he was also a talented artist.

"He liked to draw, his dad bought him a whole artist kit because he liked to draw," said Vela.

Vela also said Juan was the type of kid who always had to be doing something, and drove his three sisters crazy.

Right now, Vela is waiting to see her son's body, which is currently in Dallas.

"I'm waiting to see the body before I know what arrangements I have to plan, because you know it depends what I see you know," said Vela.

She is also waiting on answers about what happened early that morning.

"I wanna know what happened, I've heard so many stories about what happened, but I really want answers from police about what really happened," said Vela.

Vela said she has had many community members reach out to her regarding the incident.

NewsWest 9 currently doesn't have any further details on what exactly happened that night than what has been reported, including the name of the MCSO deputy who shot Herrera.