Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor

The Ports-to-Plains conference showed progress on the highway expansion and the impacts it will have on the Texas economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring.

Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor.

The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into law by President Biden in March 2022.

I-27, which currently connects Lubbock to Amarillo, will expand to become part of the new federal highway.

Lawmakers and MOTRAN estimate the expansion will have significant impacts on Texas' economy, creating more employment opportunities and growing the state's domestic product.

"It's also allowing us to touch some commodities in the midwestern United States like the cattle industry and our cotton industry, and some of those food, fiber and fuel," said Lauren Garduno, President of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance.

Lawmakers like State Representative Jodey Arrington and Senator Ted Cruz stopped by via Zoom and in person to voice their support and excitement for the highway.

Cruz, who cosponsored the bill with Senator John Cornyn back in 2020, called the road a bipartisan victory and says it will bring much-needed upgrades to Texas.

"The reason why West Texas was my number one priority in this bill is because West Texas is dramatically underserved based on the traffic that is coming out, both oil and gas and agriculture, the traffic and the population is dramatically underserved by the existing infrastructure that's here," Cruz said.