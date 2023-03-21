TCEQ finds no violations by Midland Water System following boil water notice

The TCEQ also received a complaint claiming the Midland lab testing the water quality had been mismanaging the paperwork necessary to ensure the water was safe.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigated following the boil water notice issued in Midland back in January.

The notice was issued following a water main break that caused water levels in the water treatment plant to drop too low to be properly sanitized.

NewsWest 9 filed for documents on the situation to see if there were any violations.

