MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is responding to a fire off of Elkins Road.

According to viewers, a tank battery caught fire after lightning struck it sometime around 5:30 p.m.

No more information is available at this time. Drivers should be cautious in the area due to the smoke and presence of first responders.

Daniel Arroyos

Below is a map of Elkins road, located off of Loop 250. This is not the specific location of the tank battery.

