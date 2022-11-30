Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids

The event will take place on December 10 and will feature games, stock decorating, a hot chocolate bar, and other free activities.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10.

This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.

The organization will also be hosting a Holiday Sip, Shop and Sing event on December 2. This will be on Friday, December 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be a hot chocolate bar, Christmas decorating for the kids, a donation area for new, unwrapped toys for the annual VFW Toy Drive, Toiletries for Hearts Helping Hearts, or Christmas Gifts for Veterans.