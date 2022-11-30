Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10.
This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.
The organization will also be hosting a Holiday Sip, Shop and Sing event on December 2. This will be on Friday, December 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There will be a hot chocolate bar, Christmas decorating for the kids, a donation area for new, unwrapped toys for the annual VFW Toy Drive, Toiletries for Hearts Helping Hearts, or Christmas Gifts for Veterans.
For more information, people can contact the VFW Post 7208 directly at 432-208-7329.