MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City VFW will be holding a Holiday Sip and Shop event on December 4.

The shopping event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During the event there will be a variety of local vendors to help you get ahead of Christmas shopping.

The VFW is also asking people to bring a new toy to donate to the annual toy drive.