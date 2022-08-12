Tall City Brewing Co. to unveil newest beer on August 13

The brewery has partnered up again with the Mandujano brothers Produce to create a Pecos Watermelon beer.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewing Company will be introducing its newest beer on August 13.

The brewery has once again partnered up with the Mandujano Brothers Produce to create a beer using Pecos Watermelons. The radler will have a watermelon and lime combination that will help refresh customers during this summer heat.

'Carnival de Agua Fresca' will be going on at the brewery as well with some past favorites making a return. Those beers include hibiscus and lime, blueberry and lime and Pecos Cantaloupe. There will be food trucks and live music at the event throughout the day. The carnival will run from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.