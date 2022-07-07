Tall City Brewery to release new craft beer on July 9

The local brewing company has teamed up with the Mandujano Brothers Farm to create a beer with Pecos cantaloupes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewery will be rolling out its newest craft beer on July 9 as part of its "Viva Agua Fresca Radler" Beer Series.

Tall City said they went to Coyanosa to visit the farm and discuss the plans for the beer. The world famous cantaloupes are some of the sweetest and rarest cantaloupes in the world. This is because of the West Texas climate, soil and water.

Some agriculture experts said the cantaloupes are even sweeter in the summer. They measure the sweetness and sugar content based on a value called Brix.