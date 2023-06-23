Tall City Brewery partners up with local museum for the month of June

Anytime someone orders Tall City's Cosmic Cowpoke, the proceeds will go back to the Museum of the Southwest.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewery and the Museum of the Southwest will be partnering up for the month of June for a good cause.

Anytime someone orders the Cosmic Cowpoke at Midland's Tall City Brewery, the proceeds will go directly back to the museum.

"The Cosmic Cowpoke is one of my favorite beers that we have on tap right now," said Tall City Tapper Manager Logan Vitela. "It is a double dry hopped hazy IPA, so it can be a little intimidating at times, but really it just has a little bit more flavor really it has nice citrus notes you get some orange peel notes in that as well it's perfect for these hot days whenever we're in the triple digits, so it's really tasty come get it while you can."

Each month moving forward, Tall City plans on choosing a different local organization to partner up with in an effort to give back to the community.

"It's really important for us to, you know really involve ourselves in the community," Vitela said. "You know the community supports us every day and every action that we do, especially at tailgates, they're there for anything. They're also there for us. So we want to give back to them as well, it's actually really fun."