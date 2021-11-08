Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb returns for 2021

The annual event honors the first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is returning to Midland for the 20th anniversary of the national tragedy.

Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual event honors the first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

Participants climb 110 floors, carrying a name of a first responder that lost their life in the twin towers.

The Professional Firefighters Association of Midland puts on the event to raise money for a benevolent fund for first responders in need and to carry on the memory of those who lost their lives.

"I think it's a reminder of those of us who were alive at the time. But I think there's a whole other generation of kids right now that weren't alive, that it's nothing but something out of the history books for them," said .

The stair climb will take place in the Wilco Tower on September 11 at 8 a.m. and will be followed by other events throughout the day.