Take the family to view the Route 66 exhibit at the Midland Library at the Plaza

MIDLAND, Texas — If you and the family are looking for something fun and interesting to do, then taking a trip to view the Route 66 exhibit at the Midland Library at the Plaza is for you.

This unique piece of history will take you through Route 66 in its heyday and give you a view of large scale replicas.

You will even be able to see an original 1965 Ford Mustang.

The America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66 exhibit will explain the history caught in eight states.