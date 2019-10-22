MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council passed a motion on October 22 authorizing the execution of a Community Development Block Grant contract with Mission Health Care Inc. for the Take Home Terrific Meal Program.

The cash is coming from federal dollars given to the city.

"Mission Health Care" is a non-profit that runs the program. They deliver meals to those who are homebound and have health or mobility issues.

"It's important because we have to help our individuals in this community that need help and these types of funds from the federal government are extremely limited on what we can and can't use them for and so this is an appropriate use," said Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy

City officials say the food is distributed to people with qualifying low incomes or disabilities.

