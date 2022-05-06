Tacos and Tequila Festival returns to Odessa

The event will feature live music, food trucks, tequila and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The Flecha Azul Tacos and Tequila Festival will be returning to Odessa on May 14.

This event will be held on Grant Street between 4th and 6th Streets from 4 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door for general admission. These come with a souvenir cup and wrist bands with two free drinks.

VIP tickets are $70 and include bonus content like a swag bag, a souvenir glass, food sampling and more. They also receive early entry at 3 p.m.

Attendees must bring ID to receive an over 21 wristband. There will be a special wrist band for those under 21 or without an ID.

The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.