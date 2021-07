57-year-old Daniel Angelest was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead upon his arrival according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

BALMORHEA, Texas — A swimmer has passed away after being found in the Balmorhea State Park pool.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 57-year-old Daniel Angelest from El Paso was found by visitors in the pool unresponsive on July 25.

CPR was first performed before taking him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon his arrival.