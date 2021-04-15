Sweetwater Police confirm officer-involved shooting; says suspect still at-large, possibly injured

According to a release from the department, circumstances surrounding a traffic stop and an escalation of the situation resulted in an officer firing his weapon.

SWEETWATER, Texas — Sweetwater Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who is possibly injured and wanted by law enforcement.

According to a release from the Sweetwater Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, an SPD officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Hill Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as James Hearin, 41, of Sweetwater. According to police, Hearin had an active warrant from the 32nd Judicial District Court for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, as well as a warrant from the State of Texas Board of Pardon and Parole.

Circumstances around the traffic stop and an escalation of the situation resulted in an officer firing his weapon, the release said.

Hearin left the scene and led law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit throughout Nolan County.

At this time, the Sweetwater PD said Hearin is at-large and possibly injured.