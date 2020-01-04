Not the bees!

A swarm of bees was seen in the 1000 block of 38th, near Dixie and Walnut.

Odessa Police have blocked off Dixie to Walnut so no one runs into them while a beekeeper makes their way to the scene.

Police encourage everyone to stay inside and are directing people away until the situation is resolved as it has the potential to be very dangerous.

Odessa Fire and Rescue were called to help the beekeeper because the bees are so volatile.

