Suspicious package found at MAF identified as misplaced luggage

MIDLAND, Texas — A suspicious package was found at Midland International Air and Space Port, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

A reporter on scene says employees have been allowed back into the building after an evacuation that lasted about an hour and 45 minutes.

The airport started letting travelers back in at around 6:12 p.m. Lines are long as people move back inside and make their way through TSA.

According to a Midland Police Department Lieutenant, the suspicious package has been identified as misplaced luggage and returned to the owner, who was questioned by the FBI following the incident.

One flight from the 5 o'clock hour has been canceled and a few were delayed. Others appear to still be on time.