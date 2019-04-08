MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier today, (Saturday) Midland Sheriff''s Office apprehended Jair Ruiz, 23, at a residence in the 3900 block of South County Road 1200. Ruiz was wanted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, stemming fro the shooting incident that occurred Sunday, July 28th, in Midland County. Ruiz was arrested and transported to the Midland County Detention Center without incident.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety during the apprehension.