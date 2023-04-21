Suspect involved in Andrews County stabbing arrested in New Mexico

18-year-old Ryan Leeroy Rivera has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect involved in a stabbing incident in Andrews County in March has been arrested in New Mexico.

18-year-old Ryan Leeroy Rivera out of Hobbs has been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On March 26, 2023, Andrews County Deputies were called to a party located at 2265 SE 5501.

At first, Deputies thought it was a shooting, but upon arrival, they discovered it was a stabbing. Three people were wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment. During the investigation, it was revealed that there were three possible suspects before pinpointing Rivera as the main suspect in the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest on April 13 and Rivera was taken into custody on April 19. He is currently in Lea County awaiting extradition to Texas.