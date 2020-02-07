Suspect injured in shootout with police was on parole

43-year-old Christopher Price, has been convicted of more than 8 crimes dating back to 1995.

MIDLAND, Texas — The smoke has cleared from Monday’s gunfire filled car chase that stretched from Ector County to Midland County.

NewsWest 9 is trying to figure out what lead up to the fatal shootout between police and the two suspects.

We know they both suspects had warrants out for their arrest, but we do not know exactly what those warrants were for.

The deceased female suspect from Odessa, 26-year-old, Brittany Teichroeb, had a short criminal history. It stops there with her warrant for her arrest.

As for 43-year-old Christopher Price, he has a criminal history that goes back decades.

Price has gone to prison 8 times and most of his crimes have been in Andrews.

He had a sentence as recently as 2016.

At the time of Monday's shootout, he was actually on parole.

Some of his previous convicted crimes include:

4 counts of driving while intoxicated

1 count of aggravated assault against a public servant

1 count for evading arrest

1 count of forgery

We know Price is still recovering at Midland Memorial Hospital.

He will then be moved to Midland County Jail, where he will face a long list of charges including:

Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Evading arrest detention with a vehicle,

Reckless driving

Evading arrest

Failure to identify fugitive false information

Violation of parole

Theft of property greater or equal to $2,500 dollars

District officials tell us Price will not be eligible for bond.